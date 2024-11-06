News & Insights

Stocks

Immunocore reports Q3 EPS 17c, consensus (35c)

November 06, 2024 — 07:23 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $80.2M, consensus $80.55M. “We are proud to report another strong quarter, marking two years of continuous growth for KIMMTRAK and another quarter of positive net income,” said Bahija Jallal, Immunocore’s (IMCR) Chief Executive Officer. “We are also making significant strides in advancing our broad pipeline – with brenetafusp in oncology, the HIV functional cure trial in infectious diseases, and in autoimmune diseases with tissue-targeted programs for type 1 diabetes and dermatologic diseases.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IMCR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.