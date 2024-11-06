Immunocore reports Q3 EPS 17c, consensus (35c)

Reports Q3 revenue $80.2M, consensus $80.55M. “We are proud to report another strong quarter, marking two years of continuous growth for KIMMTRAK and another quarter of positive net income,” said Bahija Jallal, Immunocore’s (IMCR) Chief Executive Officer. “We are also making significant strides in advancing our broad pipeline – with brenetafusp in oncology, the HIV functional cure trial in infectious diseases, and in autoimmune diseases with tissue-targeted programs for type 1 diabetes and dermatologic diseases.”

