Immunocore reports cash, equivalents of $901.3M as of September 30

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at September 30, 2024 were $901.3 million. The Company plans to use existing cash to repay its $50 million loan by the end of 2024 and also expects to pay approximately $40 million in sales-related rebate accruals in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IMCR:
- Immunocore initiated with a Sell at UBS
- Immunocore price target lowered to $74 from $80 at Morgan Stanley
- Immunocore downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
- Immunocore downgraded at Guggenheim with trajectory for Kimmtrak appreciated
- Immunocore presents Phase 1 data of brenetafusp in ovarian cancer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.