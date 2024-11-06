Immunocore reports cash, equivalents of $901.3M as of September 30

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at September 30, 2024 were $901.3 million. The Company plans to use existing cash to repay its $50 million loan by the end of 2024 and also expects to pay approximately $40 million in sales-related rebate accruals in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IMCR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.