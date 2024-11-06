News & Insights

Immunocore reports cash, equivalents of $901.3M as of September 30

November 06, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at September 30, 2024 were $901.3 million. The Company plans to use existing cash to repay its $50 million loan by the end of 2024 and also expects to pay approximately $40 million in sales-related rebate accruals in the fourth quarter of 2024.

