Immunocore (IMCR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Immunocore IMCR will report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, IMCR delivered an earnings surprise of 153.85%.

IMCR’s performance has been pretty impressive, with its earnings beating estimates in three of the trailing four quarters but missing the mark in one. Immunocore has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 68.34%, on average.

In the past year, shares of Immunocore have risen 148.9% against the industry’s 11.8% decline.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Note

Immunocore’s fourth-quarter 2022 revenues are likely to have been driven by the rapid uptake of its metastatic uveal melanoma drug, Kimmtrak (tebentafusp). Last month, the company announced preliminary data of fourth-quarter net product revenues of $50 million from Kimmtrak, a 25% increase from the previous quarter.

Kimmtrak has been approved for the treatment of metastatic unveal melanoma in European Union, Canada, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is currently enrolling patients into phase II/III trials to investigate the potential of tebentafusp in advanced cutaneous melanoma. This is likely to have increased the company’s R&D expenditure for the quarter under review.

Investors will also focus on pipeline development in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical-stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and numerous earlier pre-clinical programs. These developments are also likely to have increased the company’s R&D costs.

Last month, the company announced an expansion of the ImmTAC franchise targeting PRAME. The new ImmTAC candidates are IMC-P115C, IMC-T119C and IMC-R117C, targeting PRAME-A02-HLE and PRAME-A24 for patients with multiple solid tumors, and PIWIL1 for colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers, respectively. Immunocore also announced the first safety and activity data from phase I of the HIV study.

The preliminary data suggests cash and cash equivalents of $400 million at year-end 2022.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model indicates an earnings beat for Immunocore this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Immunocore’s Earnings ESP is +800.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate stands at 5 cents while the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 1 cent per share.

Zacks Rank: Immunocore currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

BeiGene BGNE has an Earnings ESP of +4.19% and Zacks Rank #2.

BeiGene shares have surged 2.4% in the past year. BGNE beat estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing the mark in the other three. BeiGene delivered a negative earnings surprise of 21.98%, on average. In the last reported quarter, BGNE missed earnings estimates by 34.08%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT has an Earnings ESP of +10.62% and a Zacks Rank #3. Intercept will announce fourth-quarter earnings on Mar 2, before market open.

Intercept shares have surged 37.8% in the past year. ICPT beat estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the mark in the other two. Intercept delivered a negative earnings surprise of 37.65%, on average. In the last reported quarter, ICPT missed earnings estimates by 159.49%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX has an Earnings ESP of +4.39% and a Zacks Rank #3. SNDX will announce fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 28, after market close.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ stock has surged 53.8% in the past year. Syndax Pharmaceuticals delivered an earnings surprise of 10.77% in the last reported quarter and a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 95.39%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

