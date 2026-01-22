Immunocore (IMCR) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) shares ended the last trading session 5.9% higher at $35.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Immunocore’s stock price gain can be attributed to the strategic priorities outlined by the company for 2026, emphasizing commercial expansion for its flagship drug KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp) and progress in multiple clinical studies. Immunocore plans to advance late-stage melanoma studies, share new early-stage cancer and HIV data with key clinical milestones and data readouts expected throughout the year.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +40.4%. Revenues are expected to be $107.83 million, up 28.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Immunocore, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 13% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on IMCR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Immunocore is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA), finished the last trading session 0.3% higher at $72.65. RNA has returned 0.5% over the past month.

Avidity Biosciences' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -10.4% over the past month to -$1.33. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -66.3%. Avidity Biosciences currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

