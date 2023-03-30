Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) closed at $47.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.45% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $47.92 million, up 62.1% from the year-ago period.

IMCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.18 per share and revenue of $210.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.26% and +20.26%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 77.9% lower. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

