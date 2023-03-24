Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) closed at $46.71, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.69% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47.92 million, up 62.1% from the year-ago period.

IMCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.18 per share and revenue of $210.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.26% and +20.26%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 77.9% lower. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.