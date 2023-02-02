Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) closed at $63.52, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 14.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 97.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $51.14 million, up 474.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.11% higher. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

