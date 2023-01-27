Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) closed the most recent trading day at $60.69, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.17% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.75% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 92.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $51.14 million, up 474.61% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.08% higher within the past month. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IMCR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.