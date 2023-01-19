Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) closed at $59.13, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 93.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $49.24 million, up 453.26% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR)

