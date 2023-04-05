Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) closed the most recent trading day at $48.54, moving -1.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.28, up 41.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47.92 million, up 62.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.18 per share and revenue of $210.5 million. These totals would mark changes of -8.26% and +20.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.47% lower. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

