Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) closed at $57.61, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.24% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.26% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 100.83% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $49.11 million, up 451.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR)

