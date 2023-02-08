Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) closed the most recent trading day at $61.26, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.17% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.53 million, up 467.78% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.42% lower. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.