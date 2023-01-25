Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) closed at $59.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.57%.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 92.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $51.14 million, up 474.61% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.08% higher within the past month. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

