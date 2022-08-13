Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. The results were impressive, with revenues of UK£32m exceeding analyst forecasts by 85%, and statutory losses of UK£0.14 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGS:IMCR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Immunocore Holdings' seven analysts is for revenues of UK£120.3m in 2022, which would reflect a major 80% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 48% to UK£1.09. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£78.8m and losses of UK£2.08 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

The consensus price target rose 9.4% to US$64.60, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Immunocore Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$85.00 and the most bearish at US$32.24 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Immunocore Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 223% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 139% over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 15% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Immunocore Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Immunocore Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Immunocore Holdings you should be aware of.

