Immunocore Holdings (IMCR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC (Symbol: IMCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.88, changing hands as high as $53.19 per share. Immunocore Holdings PLC shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMCR's low point in its 52 week range is $25.01 per share, with $69.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.