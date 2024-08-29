Immunocore CFO Brian Di Donato To Resign At Year-end

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy, Brian Di Donato, has informed of his plans to leave at the end of the year.

Di Donato has accepted the role of Chief Executive Officer at a San Diego, California -based private, early-stage biotech. He will remain in his current roles through the end of 2024, to ensure a smooth transition.

Immunocore said it will initiate a search for a new CFO.

Bahija Jallal, Chief Executive Officer at Immunocore said, "Brian has been an invaluable member of our team for over four years, and his leadership was instrumental in the success of our IPO. … During his tenure, we have successfully raised significant capital to invest in our innovative platform and our rapidly growing clinical and research portfolio."

