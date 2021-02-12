NexImmune, a Phase 1/2 biotech developing T cell immunotherapies for cancer, raised $110 million by offering 6.5 million shares at $17, the high end of the range of $15 to $17. NexImmune originally filed to sell 4.7 million shares, before increasing the offering to 5.9 million shares on Thursday, and further upsizing the deal at pricing. Existing shareholders had intended to purchase $20 million worth of shares in the offering.



NexImmune plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEXI. Barclays, Cantor Fitzgerald, Raymond James and Allen & Company acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Immuno-oncology biotech NexImmune prices upsized IPO at $17 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.