Kiromic BioPharma, a preclinical biotech developing immunotherapies for blood cancers and solid tumors, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $20 million in an initial public offering.



Kiromic's pipeline consists of four early-stage product candidates targeting blood cancers and solid tumors. Kiromic utilizes its proprietary target discovery platform, Diamond, to identify new cancer immunological targets for T cells and B cells. The company is also developing a non-viral gene editing mechanism, called ABBIE (A Binding-Based Integrase Enzyme), for delivering its product candidates.



The Houston, TX-based company was founded in 2006 and plans to list on the NYSE American under the symbol KRBP. Kiromic BioPharma filed confidentially on November 15, 2019. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Immuno-oncology biotech Kiromic BioPharma files for a $20 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.