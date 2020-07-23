iTeos Therapeutics, a Phase 1/2 immuno-oncology biotech developing therapies for various cancers, raised $201 million by offering 10.6 million shares at $19, above the range of $16 to $18. The company originally planned to offer 8.9 million shares. At pricing, iTeos commands a fully diluted market cap of $681 million.



iTeos Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ITOS. J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Immuno-oncology biotech iTeos Therapeutics prices upsized IPO at $19, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



