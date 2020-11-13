Compass Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing novel antibody therapies for solid tumors, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Friday. It had filed to raise $50 million by offering 9 million shares at a price range of $5 to $6.



The Cambridge, MA-based company was founded in 2014 and had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CMPX. Citi, Credit Suisse and Stifel were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Immuno-oncology biotech Compass Therapeutics withdraws $50 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



