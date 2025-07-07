ImmunityBio's ANKTIVA Gains UK Approval In Bladder Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) announced that the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency or MHRA has granted marketing authorization for ANKTIVA (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln) in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for the treatment of certain bladder cancer patients. This is the first marketing approval outside the U.S. for this novel lymphocyte-stimulating agent.

ANKTIVA was designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the FDA and received approval from both the FDA and MHRA based on its safety and efficacy outcomes of complete response (CR) and duration of response (DOR).

ImmunityBio has also submitted regulatory applications to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand availability of ANKTIVA across the 27 European Union (EU) member states, as well as Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

