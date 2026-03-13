Markets
IBRX

ImmunityBio Stock Rises 9% Over Large-Scale NK Cell Production And Cryopreservation

March 13, 2026 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) are climbing around 9 percent on Friday morning trading after the successful completion of manufacturing engineering programs, NK2022 and NK2023, establishing a safe, reproducible, and scalable leukapheresis-to-manufacturing pathway for its autologous memory cytokine-enhanced natural killer or M-ceNK cell therapy platform.

The company's shares are currently trading at $8.61 on the Nasdaq, up 9.91 percent. The stock opened at $8.21 and has climbed as high as $8.66 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $1.83 to $12.43.

Additionally, a Phase I program combining M-ceNK with ANKTIVA was completed in patients with relapsed or refractory tumors demonstrating safety following infusion of the M-ceNK drug product.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IBRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.