Immunitybio slumps as FDA declines to approve bladder cancer treatment

May 11, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - Immunitybio Inc IBRX.O said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve its marketing application for a type of bladder cancer treatment, sending its shares down more than 50% in premarket trading on Thursday.

The application was for anktiva in combination with a vaccine mainly used against tuberculosis, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin, and was aimed at treating patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

In a letter to the company on Tuesday, the health regulator said it cannot approve the application in its present form, and made recommendations to address the issues raised.

The deficiencies relate to the FDA's pre-license inspection of the company's third-party contract manufacturing firms.

