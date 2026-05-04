ImmunityBio to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

ImmunityBio IBRX is expected to report first-quarter 2026 results later this month. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 25.00%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $41.10 million, while the same for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 8 cents per share.

Let’s see how things might have shaped up for IBRX in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Factors Likely to Influence IBRX’s Q1 Results

ImmunityBio heads into its earnings release with strong momentum, largely driven by the rapid commercial uptake of its sole marketed drug, Anktiva. The drug is currently approved in the United States in combination with BCG for the treatment of adults with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary tumors.

The company’s top line primarily comprises product sales from Anktiva, with only a modest contribution from other revenue streams.

Last month, the company released preliminary figures for total net product revenues of approximately $44.2 million for the first quarter, reflecting 168% year-over-year growth and a 15% sequential increase. This upside was mainly driven by continued post-launch adoption of Anktiva.

ImmunityBio, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ImmunityBio, Inc. price-eps-surprise | ImmunityBio, Inc. Quote

Investors will likely be interested in updates regarding IBRX’s pipeline progress and Anktiva’s expansion strategy on the first-quarter earnings call.

ImmunityBio is pursuing additional label expansion opportunities for Anktiva. It recently resubmitted a supplemental regulatory filing with the FDA seeking label expansion for the combination of Anktiva and BCG in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with papillary disease.

Within bladder cancer, IBRX is advancing a randomized study evaluating Anktiva plus BCG in BCG-naïve NMIBC patients — a significantly larger population than the currently approved setting. The company is targeting a potential regulatory filing later this year, with additional studies exploring the therapy across other disease settings that could further expand its addressable market.

Beyond bladder cancer, ImmunityBio is exploring Anktiva, in combination with standard-of-care therapies and CAR-NK approaches, across several difficult-to-treat cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, glioblastoma, colorectal cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma. In January, the therapy received its first regulatory approval in the NSCLC indication in Saudi Arabia. The company intends to hold discussions with the FDA later this year, seeking label expansion for the drug in a similar indication.

Earnings Surprise History

ImmunityBio has a mixed history of earnings surprises. The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, were in line in one, and missed the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 7.5%.

IBRX’s Stock Performance

Year to date, shares of ImmunityBio have surged 259.1% against the industry’s 2.4% decline.



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Earnings Whispers for IBRX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IBRX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: ImmunityBio has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: ImmunityBio currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP has an Earnings ESP of +7.81% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of ANIP have risen 1.8% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 22.21%.

United Therapeutics UTHR has an Earnings ESP of +2.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of UTHR have risen 17.1% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, delivering an average surprise of 4.29%. United Therapeutics is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 6.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD has an Earnings ESP of +75.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of ACAD have plunged 17.8% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 35.83%.

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United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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