ImmunityBio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IBRX) most bullish insider, Top Key Executive Patrick Soon-Shiong must be pleased with the recent 4.9% gain

Every investor in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 74% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, insiders were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 4.9% gain.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of ImmunityBio. NasdaqGS:IBRX Ownership Breakdown September 3rd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ImmunityBio?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that ImmunityBio does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ImmunityBio's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGS:IBRX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 3rd 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in ImmunityBio. Our data suggests that Patrick Soon-Shiong, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 73%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 2.1% and 2.0% of the stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of ImmunityBio

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the ImmunityBio, Inc. stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means insiders have a very meaningful US$1.3b stake in this US$1.7b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been selling any of their shares.

General Public Ownership

With a 12% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over ImmunityBio. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

