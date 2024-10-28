ImmunityBio (IBRX) Soars 26.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

ImmunityBio (IBRX) shares soared 26.4% in the last trading session to close at $5.32. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8% gain over the past four weeks.

Last week, the company announced the dosing of the first patient in a phase I study evaluating its CAR-NK cell therapy, CD19 t-haNK, for treating relapsed B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. This might have driven the share price rally.

This immunotherapy company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Revenues are expected to be $4.37 million, up 5356.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For ImmunityBio, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on IBRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

ImmunityBio is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.3% lower at $48.55. RYTM has returned -2.8% in the past month.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -4.6% over the past month to -$0.80. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -5.3%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

