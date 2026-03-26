ImmunityBio (IBRX) Price Target Increased by 15.63% to 15.10

The average one-year price target for ImmunityBio (NasdaqGS:IBRX) has been revised to $15.10 / share. This is an increase of 15.63% from the prior estimate of $13.06 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.97% from the latest reported closing price of $7.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in ImmunityBio. This is an decrease of 92 owner(s) or 23.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBRX is 0.02%, an increase of 47.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.99% to 169,832K shares. The put/call ratio of IBRX is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 14,224K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,836K shares , representing an increase of 9.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 11.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,920K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,890K shares , representing an increase of 13.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 10.50% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,153K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares , representing an increase of 81.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 337.49% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 4,718K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,608K shares , representing an increase of 44.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 37.96% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,654K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares , representing an increase of 27.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 12.19% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.