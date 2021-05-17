ImmunityBio Gets FDA Authorisation For Phase 1 Human Study Of NK Cell Platform With IL-15 Anktiva

(RTTNews) - ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) Monday said has received FDA authorization to conduct a Phase 1 human study of its Memory Cytokine-Enriched NK cell platform combined with its IL-15 superagonist Anktiva in subjects with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The clinical-stage immunotherapy company announced that its autologous and allogeneic cryopreserved memory NK cells have the ability to recognize and kill cancer targets with increased production of interferon-g, a cytokine demonstrating high activity.

Further, the company noted that the combination of these tools has the potential to place ImmunityBio in a leading position to activate the patient's immune system in the fight against cancer across both solid and liquid tumors.

