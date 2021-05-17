Markets
IBRX

ImmunityBio Gets FDA Authorisation For Phase 1 Human Study Of NK Cell Platform With IL-15 Anktiva

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) Monday said has received FDA authorization to conduct a Phase 1 human study of its Memory Cytokine-Enriched NK cell platform combined with its IL-15 superagonist Anktiva in subjects with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The clinical-stage immunotherapy company announced that its autologous and allogeneic cryopreserved memory NK cells have the ability to recognize and kill cancer targets with increased production of interferon-g, a cytokine demonstrating high activity.

Further, the company noted that the combination of these tools has the potential to place ImmunityBio in a leading position to activate the patient's immune system in the fight against cancer across both solid and liquid tumors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBRX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular