ImmunityBio Announces FDA Authorization To Begin Phase I Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - ImmunityBio, Inc. has received authorization from the FDA to begin a phase I clinical trial of hAd5-COVID-19, the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company plans launching a phase I trial in the current month with adult subjects up to age 55.

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing next-generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. In August, ImmunityBio, and its affiliate NantKwest, Inc. agreed to share equally the costs of development, manufacturing, marketing and commercialization of the products each is developing related to COVID-19, including the hAd5 vaccine candidate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.