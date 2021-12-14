Immunic's IMU-935 Demonstrates Favorable Safety Profile In Phase I Trial

(RTTNews) - Immunic Inc. (IMUX), on Tuesday, announced positive results from Part A and Part B of its phase 1 clinical trial of IMU-935 in healthy human subjects.

IMU-935, a selective inverse agonist of the transcription factor ROR?t, is targeted for development in psoriasis, castration-resistant prostate cancer and Guillain-Barré syndrome.

In Part A, i.e., single ascending dose portion, of the phase I trial, healthy human subjects were randomized to receive either placebo or IMU-935 in a new powder-in-capsule formulation at doses of 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg and 400 mg. In Part B, i.e., multiple ascending dose portion, of the trial, healthy human subjects were dosed for 14 days with 150 mg once daily or 150 mg twice daily of IMU-935 or placebo.

According to the study results, single daily dosing up to 400 mg and multiple daily dosing of 300 mg of IMU-935 have been found to be well-tolerated in healthy volunteers.

Based on the favorable safety and tolerability profile of IMU-935, the company has initiated Part C of the ongoing phase 1 clinical trial, where moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients are to be randomized to 28-day treatment with IMU-935 or placebo.

The initial results from Part C portion of the trial are expected in the second quarter of 2022.

