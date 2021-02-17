Immunic's IMU-838 Shows Evidence Of Clinical Activity In Moderate COVID-19 In Phase2 Trial

(RTTNews) - Immunic Inc. (IMUX) said that its selective oral DHODH inhibitor, IMU-838, has shown evidence of clinical activity in hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19.

The company noted that primary and key secondary endpoints were not evaluable due to the very low rates of serious complications in the population of hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19.

The company said high-risk patients and patients aged over 65 years experienced a more substantial treatment effect of IMU-838.

The company noted that an anti-viral effect of IMU-838 on SARS-CoV-2 was observed by viral titers at the end of the treatment period (day 14) and at the end of the study (day 28). An anti-inflammatory effect of IMU-838 was observed based on a more effective reduction of C-reactive protein (CRP), a well-known marker for inflammation in the blood, in IMU-838 treated patients, as compared to placebo.

A more effective reduction of D-dimer, a well-known prognostic disease marker for COVID-19, was observed in IMU-838 treated patients, as compared to placebo.

