Immunic reports Q3 EPS (24c), consensus (22c)

“During the third quarter, we have continued to advance both our phase 2 CALLIPER trial in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (PMS) and our twin phase 3 ENSURE trials in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), for our potentially transformative, orally available lead asset, nuclear receptor related 1 (Nurr1) activator, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838),” stated Daniel Vitt, CEO of Immunic (IMUX). “As recently reported, we are progressing, as planned, with our phase 3 ENSURE program in RMS, after an interim, non-binding futility analysis, conducted by an unblinded Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), recommended that the trials are not futile and should continue as planned, without any sample size increase, marking a key milestone for the program. We continue to expect to complete the ENSURE-1 trial in the second quarter of 2026 and the ENSURE-2 trial in the second half of 2026. Our next important clinical readout for this program is the CALLIPER top-line data in PMS, which we expect to release in April of next year. As previously reported, the CALLIPER interim data supported the potential effectiveness of vidofludimus calcium in slowing disease progression in PMS and further substantiated its neuroprotective capabilities through the activation of Nurr1. Should the top-line data continue to demonstrate this neuroprotective effect, and the phase 2 trial meets its primary and key secondary endpoints, we may be able to position vidofludimus calcium as the first oral treatment option for non-relapsing secondary progressive MS (SPMS).”

