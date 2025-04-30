Immunic Reports Positive Data From Phase 2 CALLIPER Study Of Vidofludimus Calcium

(RTTNews) - Immunic, Inc. (IMUX), a biotechnology company, Wednesday reported positive data from its phase 2 CALLIPER study of vidofludimus calcium in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (PMS).

In the study patients were randomized to receive either vidofludimus calcium or placebo for up to 120 weeks. Vidofludimus calcium reduced the relative risk of 24-week confirmed disability worsening (24wCDW) events by 20% compared to placebo. The reduction was 30% in the primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) study population.

A consistent reduction of disability worsening was observed in the different subpopulations with or without inflammatory lesions. Vidofludimus calcium reduced the relative risk of 24wCDW events in patients without gadolinium-enhancing lesions at baseline by 29% compared to placebo.

The company's phase 3 study of vidofludimus calcium in relapsing multiple sclerosis is ongoing and expected to be completed in 2026.

