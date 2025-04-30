BioTech
IMUX

Immunic Reports Positive Data From Phase 2 CALLIPER Study Of Vidofludimus Calcium

April 30, 2025 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Immunic, Inc. (IMUX), a biotechnology company, Wednesday reported positive data from its phase 2 CALLIPER study of vidofludimus calcium in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (PMS).

In the study patients were randomized to receive either vidofludimus calcium or placebo for up to 120 weeks. Vidofludimus calcium reduced the relative risk of 24-week confirmed disability worsening (24wCDW) events by 20% compared to placebo. The reduction was 30% in the primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) study population.

A consistent reduction of disability worsening was observed in the different subpopulations with or without inflammatory lesions. Vidofludimus calcium reduced the relative risk of 24wCDW events in patients without gadolinium-enhancing lesions at baseline by 29% compared to placebo.

The company's phase 3 study of vidofludimus calcium in relapsing multiple sclerosis is ongoing and expected to be completed in 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IMUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.