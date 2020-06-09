Markets
Immunic Receives FDA Authorization To Initiate Phase 2 CALVID-1 Trial On COVID-19

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Immunic Inc. (IMUX) said Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has allowed the company to initiate its phase 2, CALVID-1 clinical trial of IMU-838, the company's selective oral DHODH inhibitor, in coronavirus disease 2019 at centers in the United States.

CALVID-1 received regulatory allowance from European countries involved in the study.

It is a prospective, multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial in patients with moderate COVID-19, designed to evaluate efficacy, safety and tolerability of IMU-838. Data is expected to be available later this year.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, IMUX is trading at $15.00, up $1.23 or 8.93 percent.

