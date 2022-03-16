Immunic Promotes Glenn Whaley To CFO

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) on Wednesday said its Vice President Finance, Glenn Whaley has been promoted as the company's Finance chief.

Whaley joined the company as principal accounting officer and controller in December 2019 and later promoted to vice president finance, principal financial and accounting officer in April 2020.

"With numerous important data readouts expected later this year for both our lead product candidate, selective oral DHODH inhibitor, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) and IMU-935, a potentially best-in-class oral IL-17 inhibitor, not to mention additional pipeline related activities, we are extremely pleased to have Glenn in this critical position," commented Daniel Vitt, Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.