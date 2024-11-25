Immunic initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Matthew Caufield initiated coverage of Immunic (IMUX) with a Buy rating and $10 price target The firm likes the company’s “comprehensive” neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory approach to both relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis. The positive Phase 3 ENSURE interim analysis “is de-risking in relapsing MS,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.