Immunic (IMUX) Price Target Increased by 25.79% to 17.00

The average one-year price target for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) has been revised to 17.00 / share. This is an increase of 25.79% from the prior estimate of 13.52 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,503.78% from the latest reported closing price of 1.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunic. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMUX is 0.04%, an increase of 9.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.14% to 20,578K shares. The put/call ratio of IMUX is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 4,294K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Omega Fund Management holds 1,788K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gratus Capital holds 1,686K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMUX by 41.54% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,149K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,140K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares, representing an increase of 14.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMUX by 82.78% over the last quarter.

Immunic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunic, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Immunic is developing three small molecule products: its lead development program, IMU-838, is a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect; IMU-935 is an inverse agonist of RORγt; and IMU-856 targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic announced positive results from its phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, reporting achievement of both primary and key secondary endpoints with high statistical significance. IMU-838 is also in phase 2 clinical development for ulcerative colitis and COVID-19, with an additional phase 2 trial considered in Crohn's disease. An investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept clinical trial for IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis is ongoing at the Mayo Clinic.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.