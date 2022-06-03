Immunic (IMUX) Falls as Phase II Ulcerative Colitis Study Fails

Immunic, Inc. IMUX announced that the phase II CALDOSE-1 study, which evaluated its lead candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), for treating patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (“UC”), did not meet the primary endpoint.

The study failed to meet the clinical remission for the pooled 30 and 45 mg/day active dose groups of vidofludimus calcium as compared to placebo at week 10 — the study’s primary endpoint.

Per the company, no meaningful difference was seen between the three active dose groups for the overall intent-to-treat patient population or for the other secondary endpoints of the study — including symptomatic remission or endoscopic healing.

Following this result, the company decided to discontinue the development activities of vidofludimus calcium in UC without a partner.

Shares of Immunic were down 46.8% on Thursday following the announcement of the news. The stock has plunged 67.2% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 24.4%.



Immunic is developing vidofludimus calcium, a selective oral DHODH inhibitor, for treating other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well.

The phase III ENSURE program is evaluating vidofludimus calcium in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis. The phase II CALLIPER study is investigating vidofludimus calcium in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis. Enrollment in both studies is ongoing.

This apart, Immunic is developing a potent and selective oral IL-17 inhibitor, IMU-935, for the treatment of psoriasis, castration-resistant prostate cancer and Guillain-Barré syndrome.

IMU-856 is being developed in diseases involving bowel barrier dysfunction. A phase I study is to evaluate IMU-856 is currently ongoing in patients with celiac disease.

Immunic has no approved product in its portfolio at the moment. Therefore, the successful development of vidofludimus calcium, along with other pipeline candidates, remains a key focus for the company.

