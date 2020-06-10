Immunic Gets FDA Allowance for Phase II Coronavirus Study

Immunic, Inc. IMUX announced that it has received allowance from the FDA to initiate a phase II study on its oral DHODH inhibitor IMU-838 for treating coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The CALVID-1 study will evaluate the safety, efficacy and tolerability of IMU-838 in patients with moderate COVID-19 at centers across the United States. Top-line data from the same is expected later in 2020.

Per the press release, CALVID-1 is a prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study, which received regulatory allowance from the German health authority in May. Subsequently, it also received regulatory allowances from other European countries involved in the above-mentioned study.

Shares of Immunic have rallied 32% so far this year compared with the industry’s increase of 7.9%.



Notably, IMU-838 is a next-generation, oral selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH.

In April 2020, Immunic announced that IMU-838 successfully demonstrated preclinical activity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the deadly COVID-19.

This apart, IMU-838 is being evaluated in other phase II studies for treating relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and ulcerative colitis. An additional phase II study on IMU-838 is being considered for Crohn’s disease.

Meanwhile, Immunic’s collaboration partner, the Mayo Clinic, is also evaluating IMU-838 in an investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept clinical study for patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.