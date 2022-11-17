Immunic : Data Show Encouraging Signals For Vidofludimus Calcium For Delaying Disability Worsening

(RTTNews) - Immunic Inc. (IMUX) said that data from its phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of vidofludimus calcium in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis or RRMS patients demonstrated an encouraging signal in preventing 12-week and 24-week confirmed disability worsening events as compared to placebo during the double-blind treatment phase.

In addition, only a few patients on continuous open-label treatment with vidofludimus calcium developed confirmed disability worsening events over a 2-year time frame, and those rates observed with vidofludimus calcium are on the lower end of those observed in historical trials with currently approved multiple sclerosis medications.

In Thursday pre-market trade, IMUX was trading at $1.67 up $0.25 or 17.60%.

EMPhASIS is an international, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, parallel-group trial, designed to assess the efficacy and safety of vidofludimus calcium in patients with RRMS. The trial included a 24-week blinded main treatment period testing 10, 30 and 45 mg of vidofludimus calcium and placebo.

During the 24-week double-blind main treatment period, 12-week and 24-week Confirmed Disability Worsening (12w/24wCDW) events occurred in 1.6% of subjects in the combined vidofludimus calcium treatment arms as compared to 3.7% in the placebo group.

In the OLE phase, the proportion of patients free from 12wCDW was 97.6% after 48 weeks and 94.5% after 96 weeks of vidofludimus calcium treatment as compared to the start of the OLE phase. Similar results were observed for 24wCDW and sustained CDW. The OLE phase also showed low relapse activity.

