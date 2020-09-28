Immunic: Data Monitoring Committee Recommends To Continue CALVID-1 Trial Without Changes

(RTTNews) - Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) announced the results of a pre-planned interim safety analysis and a recruitment update from the ongoing phase 2 CALVID-1 trial of its selective oral DHODH inhibitor, IMU-838, in patients with moderate COVID-19. The company said, based on the available safety data, an Independent Data Monitoring Committee has concluded that the study should continue without changes. The IDMC will perform a second safety analysis when additional patient data is available.

The aim of the CALVID-1 trial is to investigate IMU-838 as an oral treatment option for COVID-19. The trial is expected to initially enroll approximately 230 patients at 10-35 centers across Europe and the United States. To date, 110 patients have been enrolled in the CALVID-1 trial.

