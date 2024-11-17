News & Insights

ImmuneOnco’s IMM0306 Shows Promising Trial Results

November 17, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. has reported promising results from its Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial of IMM0306, a bispecific molecule for treating indolent lymphoma. The trial demonstrated an 84% overall response rate in follicular lymphoma patients, with a 100% rate in marginal zone lymphoma cases, showcasing significant efficacy. The company continues active enrollment and observation in this study.

