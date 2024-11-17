ImmuneOnco’s IMM0306 Shows Promising Trial Results

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. has reported promising results from its Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial of IMM0306, a bispecific molecule for treating indolent lymphoma. The trial demonstrated an 84% overall response rate in follicular lymphoma patients, with a 100% rate in marginal zone lymphoma cases, showcasing significant efficacy. The company continues active enrollment and observation in this study.

For further insights into HK:1541 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.