ImmuneOnco Plans H Share Circulation Expansion

October 25, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. announced its intention to participate in the H Share Full Circulation Programme, aiming to convert over 14 million unlisted shares into H shares for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This strategic move, pending necessary approvals, could enhance the liquidity and accessibility of the company’s shares, providing an exciting opportunity for investors. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to stay informed as the process develops.

