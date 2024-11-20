News & Insights

Stocks

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals to Boost Capital with New Share Placement

November 20, 2024 — 06:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals has announced a placement of 33,150,000 new H shares at HK$7.05 per share, representing about 8.86% of its issued share capital. This strategic move is set to raise approximately HK$229.73 million in net proceeds, enhancing the company’s financial capabilities. The placement, which requires no shareholder approval, will be conducted under the General Mandate granted earlier this year.

For further insights into HK:1541 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.