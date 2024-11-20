ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals to Boost Capital with New Share Placement

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.
ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals has announced a placement of 33,150,000 new H shares at HK$7.05 per share, representing about 8.86% of its issued share capital. This strategic move is set to raise approximately HK$229.73 million in net proceeds, enhancing the company’s financial capabilities. The placement, which requires no shareholder approval, will be conducted under the General Mandate granted earlier this year.
