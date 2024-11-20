ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals to Boost Capital with New Share Placement

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals has announced a placement of 33,150,000 new H shares at HK$7.05 per share, representing about 8.86% of its issued share capital. This strategic move is set to raise approximately HK$229.73 million in net proceeds, enhancing the company’s financial capabilities. The placement, which requires no shareholder approval, will be conducted under the General Mandate granted earlier this year.

For further insights into HK:1541 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.