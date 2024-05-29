ImmuneOnco Announces H Share Conversion Plan

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. has announced the receipt of a filing notice from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for the conversion of 120,463,260 unlisted shares into H shares, which will be valid for 12 months starting May 14, 2024. The company is preparing to apply for these H shares to be listed and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Main Board. Further details and updates on the process will be provided in accordance with regulatory requirements.

For further insights into HK:1541 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.