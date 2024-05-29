News & Insights

ImmuneOnco Announces H Share Conversion Plan

May 29, 2024 — 11:16 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H (HK:1541) has released an update.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. has announced the receipt of a filing notice from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for the conversion of 120,463,260 unlisted shares into H shares, which will be valid for 12 months starting May 14, 2024. The company is preparing to apply for these H shares to be listed and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Main Board. Further details and updates on the process will be provided in accordance with regulatory requirements.

