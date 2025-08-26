Immuneering Stock Rises 21.7% on Supply Agreement With LLY

Immuneering Corporation IMRX announced that it has entered into a clinical supply agreement with pharma giant Eli Lilly LLY for the latter’s second-generation KRAS G12C inhibitor, olomorasib (LY3537982).

The agreement supports a planned phase II study that will evaluate Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib (IMM-1-104), a dual MEK inhibitor, in combination with Lilly’s olomorasib for treating patients with locally advanced or metastatic KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”), whose disease has progressed on prior treatment.

Shares of Immuneering were up 21.7% yesterday following the announcement of the news.

The stock has skyrocketed 170.5% so far this year compared with the industry’s rise of 4.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per management, the combination of atebimetinib plus olomorasib has the potential to provide a vertical blockade of the RAS-MAPK pathway. Data from preclinical studies demonstrated that treatment with atebimetinib plus olomorasib can lead to enhanced tumor regression, delayed resistance and prolonged survival compared with monotherapy.

The latest agreement with LLY marks Immuneering’s second collaboration announcement in 2025.

IMRX's Similar Agreement With Regeneron

In February 2025, the company entered into a similar kind of agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN to evaluate atebimetinib in combination with the latter’s anti-PD-1 therapy Libtayo (cemiplimab) for treating patients with advanced NSCLC in an ongoing phase IIa study.

Per this agreement, Immuneering will fund the planned studies while Regeneron will supply Libtayo, which is approved for various types of cancer indications.

In both the Lilly and Regeneron agreements, Immuneering will retain full worldwide development and commercialization rights to atebimetinib.

Recent Developments Related to IMRX's Atebimetinib

Immuneering is already advancing atebimetinib in other cancer studies. A phase IIa study is evaluating atebimetinib in combination with chemotherapy (modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) in first-line pancreatic cancer.

Data from the study announced in June showed that the combination of atebimetinib plus modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel led to a 94% overall survival (“OS”) and 72% progression-free survival (“PFS”) at six months for the given indication. The median OS and PFS have not yet been reached.

Updated OS and PFS data from the study evaluating atebimetinib plus modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line pancreatic cancer patients are expected to be announced later in the third quarter of 2025.

Pending regulatory feedback, Immuneering plans to initiate a pivotal study evaluating atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line pancreatic cancer patients in 2026.

In the absence of an approved product, pipeline development remains in key focus for the company.

Immuneering Corporation Price

Immuneering Corporation price | Immuneering Corporation Quote

IMRX's Zack Rank

Immuneering currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.