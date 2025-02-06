Immuneering Signs Clinical Supply Agreement With Regeneron To Evaluate IMM-1-104 Plus Libtayo

(RTTNews) - Immuneering Corporation (IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company, Thursday said it has signed a clinical supply agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

The supply agreement supports the evaluation of Immuneerings' lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, in combination with Regeneron's immunotherapy drug Libtayo in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in its ongoing Phase 2a study.

IMM-1-104 is currently in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.