IMRX

Immuneering Signs Clinical Supply Agreement With Regeneron To Evaluate IMM-1-104 Plus Libtayo

February 06, 2025 — 08:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Immuneering Corporation (IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company, Thursday said it has signed a clinical supply agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

The supply agreement supports the evaluation of Immuneerings' lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, in combination with Regeneron's immunotherapy drug Libtayo in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in its ongoing Phase 2a study.

IMM-1-104 is currently in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer.

RTTNews
RTTNews
