Immuneering Presents Encouraging CtDNA Data For Atebimetinib In Treating Cancer

(RTTNews) - Immuneering Corporation (IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company, on Monday presented promising genetic data from clinical trials of cancer drug Atebimetinib at the annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).

Atebimetinib is a Deep Cyclic inhibitor of MEK, a pathway that controls cellular proliferation and shows mutations in tumor cells. Currently available inhibitors of such pathways offer temporary benefits, as tumors acquire new mutations in the MAPK pathway. The drug acts by mitigating selective pressure that drives these resistance mechanisms, thus providing more durable anti-tumor activity.

Immuneering presented circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) data from 123 patients treated with atebimetinib, including 86 patients on atebimetinib monotherapy, and 37 on atebimetinib in combination with chemotherapy. The genetic data indicated that emergent acquired mutations rarely converged on the MAPK pathway, with resistance emerging on non-MAPK pathways. This indicates a minimal early molecular evolution during treatment.

The company provided a guide for first patient dosing in the pivotal Phase 3 MAPKeeper 301 trial for atebimetinib with modified Gemcitabine/nab-Paclitaxel (mGnP) in treating first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer by mid-2026. Additionally, dosing of the first patient in the Phase 2 trial for atebimetinib in treating first-line RAS-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is expected in the second half of this year.

IMRX closed Monday at $5.53, down 0.54%. In the after-hours market, the stock was at $5.45, down 1.45%.

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