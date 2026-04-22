Immuneering To Present New Phase 2a Data For Atebimetinib In Treating Pancreatic Cancer On June 1

(RTTNews) - Immuneering Corporation (IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company, is expected to present updated data from its Phase 2a trial of Atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in treating pancreatic cancer at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) on June 1, 2026.

Atebimetinib (IMM-I-104) is a once-daily, oral, investigational Deep Cyclic inhibitor of MEK that provides more durable anti-tumor activity to improve survival across different indications, including pancreatic cancer.

The Phase 2a trial evaluates atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP) to treat patients with advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer as a first-line treatment. The presentation will include survival data across 55 first-line patients, comprising the initial cohort of 34 patients and an additional 21 patients.

The company is advancing atebimetinib, and expects to initiate a Phase 3 trial in combination with chemotherapy for treating pancreatic cancer, dubbed MAPKeeper trial by mid-2026.

IMRX closed Tuesday at $5.55, up 0.36%.

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