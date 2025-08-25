Immuneering, Lilly In Clinical Supply Agreement To Evaluate Atebimetinib Plus Olomorasib For NSCLC

(RTTNews) - Immuneering Corporation (IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company, Monday said it has signed a clinical supply agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) for Lilly's olomorasib.

Imuneering plans to evaluate its lead drug candidate atebimetinib in combination with olomorasib in a Phase 2 study in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In February this year, Immuneering had announced partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to evaluate atebimetinib in combination with Libtayo in advanced NSCLC.

